A week full of events and a one-of-a-kind track for the drivers of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team which will run on Sunday GP of Italy in the splendid setting of Mugello (02.00 pm CET). A special atmosphere for Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi who, riding the Ducati Desmosedici GPs, can’t wait to greet the very warm Italian public who returns to color the stands of the Tuscan circuit. For the first time in the ten in 2022 in France, best result to date, Luca returns to work in the garage to realize the progress made on the setting during the Jerez de la Frontera test also in this event. The goal is to be able to consistently stay in the Top 10 right from the first free practice sessions. Countdown started for the first lap on the ups and downs of Mugello riding the MotoGP for Marco Bezzecchi who hits the finish line of the 100 Grand Prix in the World Championship this Sunday. One more motivation to do well and to conquer once again the points zone in front of the Italian fans and thus confirm the provisional P1 in the rookie standings. For both, arrival on the track in the late afternoon tomorrow when they will join the amateurs of the Ducati club for a souvenir photo on the main straight with the other riders of the Borgo Panigale house.

Luca Marini: “I am happy to arrive at the Italian GP after the good Le Mans race. Mugello is a really tough track, both technically and physically, riding the MotoGP. The speed is impressive and the cheering is special too. We are working in the right direction to be able to keep pace with the group of the strongest and we continue to take another step forward right in front of the Italian fans.

Marco Bezzecchi: “Friday morning will be special: the first time at Mugello on the Ducati MotoGP. I rode on this track with many bikes, I know it well but it will be different. The power will impress me, but I am sure that being able to go fast on a track of this type will give a lot of taste. Then the Italian fans, my family and friends: I can’t wait to get out on the track and give my best “.