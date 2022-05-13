Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi close the combined of Day1 at the French GP on the historic Le Mans circuit, today characterized by sunny weather and good temperatures, in the wake of the Top 10, respectively in P14 And P18. Tenth in FP1 with a time of 1: 32.128 and satisfied with the progress made on the Ducati DesmosediciGP at the last test in Jerez de la Frontera, despite a crash at the end of the session, Luca is only two tenths from direct access to tomorrow’s Q2. Not far from the leaders also Marco, 15th in FP1 with a time of 1: 32.674, and on the ground in the last run of the afternoon with new tires. With a best lap time of 1: 32.314 he is ready to take a step forward for Saturday’s qualifying at the Bugatti circuit.

Luca Marini: “A day in some respects good, in others less so. I immediately had a great feeling in the morning and managed to be fast, while in PL2 the grip was very strange. I struggled and, compared to the others who improved immediately in the first run of the afternoon, I was unable to make a step. Let’s analyze the data and understand what’s going on. A pity then the crash in the final, in my last time attack: I saw the yellow flag and I slowed down, but not enough to face the best curve 3. Let’s start tomorrow morning from the positive things of today“.

Marco Bezzecchi: “This morning we managed to get off to a pretty good start right away and, to be honest, I struggled more in the afternoon despite the chronometric step. The asphalt conditions this afternoon were very particular and I also crashed at the end of the session. It wasn’t easy to warm up the front tire well and I found myself on the ground. Overall, I am satisfied with what we did in braking and we continue to work for a step forward for qualifying“.

Pablo NietoMooney team principal: “An overall good first day, too bad for the two crashes at the end of the session, when we had mounted new tires for the time attack, but we can be satisfied with what we did and the feedback on the work done during the last test. We continue in this direction for tomorrow’s qualification, we can stay in the wake of the group“.