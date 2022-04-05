A few hours of relaxation, the long transfer from Argentina to the USA and it’s already time to get back on track for the Mooney VR46 Racing Team busy this weekend in Texas for the GP of the Americas. Fourth race of the 2022 season with Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi ready to be among the protagonists after the growing weekend at Termas de Rio Hondo. Very fast in qualifying and once again in the points in Argentina, Luca is working on the Ducati Desmosedici GP to improve his pace on the long run and be incisive in the final stages of the race on a very demanding track like that of COTA. Motivated to confirm himself after the first championship points and the Top10 last Sunday, also Marco who hit the podium in Austin just a few months ago on the Moto2 and aims to be competitive from the first free practice sessions.

Luca Marini: “We arrive in Austin after an overall positive weekend: in qualifying we made an important step, but we still lack something on the pace. As in the last few races, we continue to work on the electronic aspect to be fast, not only when entering, but also when exiting the corners. The COTA is a very demanding track, even physically, and from the particular conditions of the asphalt“.

Marco Bezzecchi: “I am happy to be back on track immediately after a growing GP like the one raced in Argentina. It was a good race, I managed to manage the tire well on the long run and to finish with a good pace. The Austin track is one of the toughest on the calendar and I’ve never ridden there with MotoGP: it will be challenging, but it’s a track where I was very fast last year in Moto2. Can’t wait to get back to work“.