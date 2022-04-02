It was the Saturday of surprises. On the Termas de Rio Hondo track, during a MotoGP weekend compressed and reduced to two days, an Aleix Espargaro was able to give pole to Aprilia putting an end to a fast of 21 years old, but the other big surprise of the day was Luca Marini.

The driver of the Mooney VR46 Racing team, in fact, managed to grab the third time, and the possibility of starting tomorrow from the front row, after having managed to enter Q2 at the last attempt for a few thousandths.

“This year I felt better right away” explained a satisfied Marini to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP HD. “I took a big step forward not only as a rider, but also as a person. I expect to be able to fight for these positions, but it is also true that we have to face a very high level ”.

The result obtained today by the Italian rider, together with the second time by Jorge Martin, highlight the crisis of the official Ducati. Jack Miller was unable to do better than the eleventh time, while Pecco Bagnaia suffered and was not even able to overcome Q1, being forced to start the race from the fourteenth position.

“To be able to enter Q2 today was a question of thousandths” continued Marini who then underlined the goodness of the Desmosedici project. “It is always very complicated, but if we continue to do a good job we can continue to stay in the front thanks to a Ducati that is a great bike”.

“We haven’t taken any step back towards the 2021 bike. The whole team has done a great job, but so has Ducati in general. By analyzing the data from the first two races, we were able to arrange the bike better and I was able to understand what the bike needs to go fast. This year the sensations are excellent ”.

Marini then wanted to emphasize the depressions present in turn 11 which sent Bagnaia mad and complicated the lives of all the drivers a lot. According to the Italian, there is no way to avoid those holes if you want to try to get a competitive time.

“In turn 11 you have an obligatory trajectory. There are some important holes there and there is no way to avoid them because if you want to go fast you have to pass over them. The only effective trajectory, and we have seen this from the data, is to go through that line trying to absorb the compressions as well as possible. I saw that Pecco suffered a lot in that stretch. It is certainly a very critical point on the track ”.