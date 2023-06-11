The podium in front of a home crowd is always special, but perhaps even more so at Mugello. Luca Marini knows something about it, who came close to the feat today and showed enormous disappointment (in a good way) in seeing the dream of watching the oceanic crowd from above fade away. Despite the fourth place in the Italian Grand Prix, the Mooney VR46 rider was the author of a stoic race, which was not run in 100% physical condition.

Marini himself was surprised by his physical endurance, despite the fact that his right wrist didn’t allow him to express himself to the maximum, he gave birth to incredible duels for the top positions with Alex Marquez first and Johann Zarco then: “I tried to go as far as strong as possible, it was a great race, I didn’t expect to be able to keep up this pace. Surely the fact of starting from the front row despite not being 100% helped a lot. Yesterday in qualifying I did an incredible lap and a lot of this result in the race is thanks to this”.

“I tried to give everything, to manage myself at the right moments, then when Alex Marquez passed me I tried to push a little more, to put him under a little pressure and try to slip right in. After with Zarco I had a bit more difficulty with my hand, I couldn’t push the grip hard and when he slammed me at the San Donato when I was in the slipstream I had to brake a little earlier. I was starting to run out of strength and had to slow down. I felt like crying there and then because the podium would have been a dream, it still is and I’m postponing everything to next season. I can’t wait to do this race again next year because it’s truly magical”, explains Marini, recounting his battles in the race.

The race at Mugello, therefore, was far from simple for Marini, who raced under painkillers, but began to feel a lack of physical strength towards the last laps: “Today, painkillers abound, I took everything could take, in fact it didn’t hurt. Luckily we managed very well, the only problem was that after a while I started to lose strength. Painkiller podium? A lot, until I was on the podium even more, when I passed fourth the effect subsided. It was a hard blow, I tried in every way, but I didn’t have any. Then Johann with finished tires is perhaps the strongest rider in MotoGP. He always manages to put out some incredible laps with finished tyres”.

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The driver from Tavullia missed the podium, but he was keen to greet the fans at the end of the race, going up to the marshal’s position waving the checkered flag: “I simply wanted to thank all the fans, those who were there in the invasion of the track , but also all those who were on the lawn and in the stands. Today they were fantastic, we finally saw a full, or almost full, Mugello again. It was almost like the golden age and it’s great for us riders. Above all, I’ve seen many young people, it’s always nice to try to entertain the kids, send a message or something that can make everyone have a nice Sunday like they do with us, because it’s a little more colorful when all the grandstands are full ”.

In addition to the physical strength that was somewhat lacking in the last stages of the race, there was another weak point for Marini, on which he also tried to work with the most beloved of Mugello, his brother Valentino Rossi: “The my only weak point, apart from physical resistance, is the last corner. Pecco there this weekend was magical, it had something that no one else could have. I asked Vale for advice, but he replied ‘in twenty years I’ve never learned to take the last corner, so I can’t help you’. We’ve been looking at video, telemetry and all, but we haven’t figured it out. I always lost one or two tenths coming out of the last corner”.

With the Italian Grand Prix archived, it’s immediately time to move towards the Sachsenring, scheduled for next weekend. There isn’t much time to rest and Marini will do a lot of physiotherapy to get back on track. Luckily, the German track could help him being left-handed: “The Sachsenring is fantastic, because luckily there’s only one right-hand braking section, then all the corners are left-handed. So I rest and I’m really good. I hope with physiotherapy to be 100% on Friday, because honestly between yesterday and today I thought I’d take a step forward. Instead, after the Sprint, my conditions didn’t improve as they had improved from Friday to Saturday. My hand will definitely hurt tomorrow, and I’ll do my best to finish Friday as best as possible. As it’s all left-handers, I hope I don’t have any pain there.”