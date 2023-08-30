By now it was no longer a secret, but now it’s also official: Marco Bezzecchi and the Mooney VR46 have decided to extend their relationship in MotoGP by one year, extending the term of the Rimini rider’s contract until the end of the 2024 season .

Not an easy choice for last season’s Rookie of the Year, who had been promised the possibility of riding a Ducati Desmosedici GP in the factory version next season, provided, however, that he changed colors and switched to Prima Pramac Racing , which historically is the factory supported team of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer.

However, Marco has decided to continue with the team that has allowed him to reach the premier class and establish himself as one of the big names in the category, as demonstrated with the first two victories obtained in Argentina and in France and with a constant presence in the top positions. summit this season, which currently holds him in third place in the World Championship, 68 points behind his friend Pecco Bagnaia.

The bond with the great boss Valentino Rossi, but also with his technical chief Matteo Flamigni, convinced him to accept a bike in the 2023 version in order to continue with his team. “Bez”, in fact, has never denied that the optimal situation for him was the possibility of continuing with Mooney VR46 and having a factory bike at his disposal. However, this was not possible based on Ducati’s plans, which had envisaged only four bikes in the 2024 version.

Even if for the moment we are only talking about 2024, given that the agreement between Ducati and the “Doctor’s” team will expire at the very end of that season, the clues suggest that Bezzecchi is also linked to Borgo Panigale for 2025, given that the men in Red want to avoid losing it in the event that the Tavullia team decides to surrender to the Yamaha court to make it their satellite structure. But perhaps this will be better understood tomorrow, from Marco’s words at the conference in Barcelona.

With this other piece falling into place, the market’s focus now shifts to who will take the place left vacant in Pramac, after Johann Zarco decided to join the Honda LCR. At the moment, all the indications seem to point to Franco Morbidelli as the big favourite. It remains to be seen who will also get the eighth Ducati on the grid, the second from Gresini Racing, given that Fabio Di Giannantonio’s contract will also expire in December.

Read also: