Marc Marquez, scary fall in pre-qualifying of the German GP
During the pre-qualifying of the German Grand Prix in MotoGP, Marc Marquez had a scary fall at 190 km/h. After skidding at the entrance to the curve, the Spanish Ducati rider tried to correct with a blow of the handlebars but was thrown to the ground. He suffered a severe contusion to the rib and a fracture of the index finger of his left hand
Watch the video of Marc Marquez’s scary crash at Sachsenring
A huge highside crash for Marc Marquez 💥
Thankfully, Marquez did not suffer any serious injuries in the accident.
