Marc Marquez, scary fall in pre-qualifying of the German GP

During the pre-qualifying of the German Grand Prix in MotoGP, Marc Marquez had a scary fall at 190 km/h. After skidding at the entrance to the curve, the Spanish Ducati rider tried to correct with a blow of the handlebars but was thrown to the ground. He suffered a severe contusion to the rib and a fracture of the index finger of his left hand

Watch the video of Marc Marquez’s scary crash at Sachsenring

