From the official communication of the diagnosis of diplopia (double vision) a Marc Marquez, released in early November, Honda provided just one health update on the eight-time world champion. The press release spoke of positive evolution and improvements and the continuation of the treatments planned by the team of Doctor Sanchez Dalmau, the Spanish ophthalmologist who took care of him. No reference on recovery times and the presence of the Cervera centaur at the first tests of 2022 or at the first race on the calendar, which has raised a foreseeable concern – and consequent rumors – about his possible absence in a crucial phase to test the bike in view of the new championship.

And so also Marc Marquez did not give interviews, appearing however in some photos and some videos on social networks. The latest image, released on 5 January, however, hinted at a positive evolution in the situation of the Spaniard, who had been prescribed absolute rest in recent weeks. In fact, the published photograph portrays him in a gymnastic outfit, and the hashtag #preseason leaves little doubt about the start of the winter preparation of the Catalan champion of Honda, who therefore was able to return to physical activity, leaving a feeling of optimism about his next recovery and return to the track.