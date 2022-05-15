Of the seven races so far disputed, Marc Marquez has only been able to take part in 5 events due to the frightening accident that took place in the warm up of the second round of the calendar in Mandalika. The flight, which prevented him from racing not only in Indonesia but also in Argentina, had an almost greater impact on the psychological side than on the physical one.

Since that Sunday in Lombok, Marquez has taken things differently. The Spaniard has doubly limited. On the one hand, the injured right arm in 2020 at Jerez does not allow him to race as usual. On the other hand, the Honda 2022 does not allow him to ride as he prefers, that is, leaning on the front end.

This combination has prompted Marc to be particularly careful in taking risks, especially at a time like the current one where he is far from the top positions. From his statements it is clear that the gain he could get by taking risks while driving is not worth the potential consequences that could derive from a fall.

The best result so far is the fourth place achieved in Jerez a fortnight ago. The Honda rider can boast three sixth places (in Austin, Portugal and today at Le Mans) and a fifth in Qatar. These are unprecedented numbers for what according to many is the best motorcyclist of all time.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

This Sunday in France Marquez crossed the line with 15 seconds delay from Enea Bastianini, winner of the GP. Despite the disappointment over an anonymous result, both Marc and Honda are working hard to turn the season around.

“I finished 15 seconds behind the winner once again and sixth place is easy to accept in these conditions. I’m trying to adapt my riding style to the bike and Honda is working to find a solution, but we need something. Inside the box we are running out of ideas “.

“In Jerez I enjoyed it because I was able to fight, while here I only risked in the first lap to take the position and then I stayed there. The chances of falling were high. Certainly if I had taken a few more risks I would have finished ahead of Johann Zarco ”recalled Marc who then underlined that he had guessed the prediction made on the eve of the race.

“Yesterday I already said that this would be more or less our position, but without the three crashes in front I would have finished in ninth place. I couldn’t go faster ”.