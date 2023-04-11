The Spaniard of Honda also absent in the GP of the Americas after that of Argentina: the CAT scan of the metacarpal injured in the crash in Portugal showed that he has not yet healed. Rehabilitation continues en route to Jerez

No Texas for Marc Marquez. In fact, the Honda Spaniard will have to miss the MotoGP Americas GP, the third round of the 2023 World Championship, on his favorite Austin circuit because the hand injury sustained in the Portuguese GP has not yet healed.

the tac and the press release — The announcement comes with a statement from Honda Hrc, which details that “After a final CAT scan at the Ruber Internacional hospital in Madrid, Marc Marquez and his medical team, led by Dr. Ignacio Roger de Oña, have confirmed that the first metacarpal is still in the healing phase. After a consultation between the Repsol Honda Team and the HRC, all parties involved have decided to let the injury heal completely and avoid unnecessary risks”. See also Atp Finals, Binaghi: "We are waiting for Sinner and Berrettini". 51,000 tickets already sold "

avoid any risk — Marquez, who had been operated on the day after the Portimao race, will therefore continue to carry out his rehabilitation program at home to get back to full fitness as soon as possible, as he himself said on social media (above), speaking of “avoiding any risk”. It is presumable that the Honda Spaniard will now be able to get back on the saddle for his home GP, scheduled on the Jerez track over the weekend of 30 April.