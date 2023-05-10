Marc Marquez crashed in the initial stages of the first round of the 2023 MotoGP season in Portimao, when he made a wrong maneuver under braking and dragged Miguel Oliveira with him. In the crash, the Honda rider fractured the base of the thumb on his right hand, in a crash that required surgery in Madrid that same Sunday evening.

Due to this injury, the Honda rider missed the next three races, in Argentina, Austin and Jerez, despite having traveled to the Andalusian circuit, where he initially hoped to get back on the bike. However, the medical team that operated on him and followed his recovery, led by surgeon Ignacio Roger de Oña, advised against his participation in the Spanish Grand Prix, given that the level of bone consolidation was not yet at risk .

Two weeks later, the Honda rider will be back on track: he will be back on the RC213V this Friday at Le Mans, scene of the fifth round of the season, after finally receiving the all-clear from the doctors, satisfied with the results of the CT scan which the rider of Cervera submitted himself on Tuesday.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

With 16 weekends still to go and 592 points to score, between those assigned in the conventional races (400) and in the sprint ones (192), Márquez is 19th in the general standings, 80 points behind the leader Pecco Bagnaia.

Furthermore, on Tuesday the FIM appeals court exonerated the Catalan from the double Long Lap Penalty imposed on him by the stewards following the accident in Portugal. In fact, it was considered that the penalty had been served with the non-participation in the subsequent event in Argentina (details here).