The Honda Spaniard shows up at the Sachsenring with a brand new livery: “We were inspired by the designs that the riders used in the ’70s and’ 80s. I hope it will bring me luck,” he said.

Very fast ups and downs, infinitely long corners: the Sachsenring returns to MotoGP after a year of absence. In 2019 the king was Marc Marquez , then winner of his eighth world title to the sound of records. Today everything is different, with the Spaniard recovering from a terrible injury to his humerus. The Honda rider, however, looks confidently at his precedents on this track, with 10 centers in a row across all categories, and draws inspiration from the greats of the past, as he implied with the helmet presented on the occasion of the German GP. .

DRAWING – As happens on important occasions, Marquez removes the ant, his symbol and talisman always present on the top of the helmet, and experiments with new designs. In this case the idea of ​​Dave Design involves chromatic novelties: white is the prevailing color in the livery, interrupted only by a blue band at the bottom. On the sides the red is the background to the classic number 93. Above there are no particular designs, but only two stripes, one red and one blue, which almost reach the visor of the accessory produced by Shoei.

RECALL – The very essential design is a reference to the past and to a rider in particular, as can be seen from the presentation video of the helmet. In fact, the livery is very similar to that of Eddie Lawson, four times 500 world champion in the 80s, capable of winning both with Yamaha and Honda. Marquez explained the reason for this choice on his social networks: “Here is my special ‘Retro’ helmet for the German GP! This time we were inspired by the designs that pilots used in the 70s and 80s. I fell in love with this style. I hope it brings me luck ”. Precisely what Marquez has really lacked lately.

June 18, 2021

