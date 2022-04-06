Yesterday’s test at Alcarras, albeit with a road bike, had already hinted that the road was mapped out for Marc Marquez, and actually this morning Honda announced that the eight-time world champion will try to re-enter the race this weekend in Austin.

The # 93 can finally breathe a sigh of relief, because the optimism that hovered over the weekend of Termas de Rio Hondo and the indications of Dr. Sanchez Dalmau, who this time spoke of an episode of diplopia (double vision) much milder compared to the one accused last fall, they found confirmation.

The Cervera rider got the green light to at least go back to training on the bike and his ride on the CBR600RR confirmed that everything is back to normal after the terrible accident that occurred during the Mandalika Warm-Up, which he already had. cost the race in Indonesia and the entire weekend of the Argentine Grand Prix.

Also because, despite already having two heavy zeroes in the standings, the situation is still very open in the championship, given that for now the season has not yet found a real master. Leader Aleix Espargaro collected just 45 points, 34 more than Marc’s. With still 18 races to go, therefore, the margin to recover there is still everything.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

We must not forget that this Sunday we are racing on a track that is practically like a living room for Marquez, who won seven of the eight editions of the Grand Prix of the Americas, falling when he already had practically in his pocket also the only one that did not he took himself home. If there is a useful test bed to understand his conditions, then, it is precisely this.

“Of course I’m very happy to be back, and it’s a great feeling to do it on one of my favorite tracks. No matter the situation, I really enjoy driving in Texas and have incredible memories there,” Marquez said in the HRC statement.

Read also:

“We have some work to do after losing two races and the whole weekend in Argentina, so I’m not here to set a goal at the moment. There are a lot of things to consider, but the important thing is that I’ll be back on the bike this end. week, “he added.