The eight-time world champion Marc Marquez yesterday removed the veils from the Honda RC213V for the 2022 season, and did not hide the hope of being able to return to compete for the title after two years that are anything but simple. The Spaniard has in fact had to deal with a fracture of the right humerus of not simple resolution and whose sequelae still limit it and subsequently the diplopia (double vision) that had struck him in his youth, following a fall in motocross, re-emerged. In short, a decidedly difficult period for the Honda champion, who also had to deal with Covid-19: “I also had the Coronavirusbut luckily it had the effect of a flu“, He explained in the press conference following the launch of the new prototype of the Golden Wing.

Obviously the physical work of the ace of Cervera is suffering from the limitations in the arm and shoulder, and the recovery will be gradual: “Two months ago the title wasn’t my goal because I couldn’t even train. Today I’m trying to get out of the hardest moment of my career, I can’t fight for the victory and maybe not even for the podium. But the season is long, and if you compete for Honda-Repsol, you compete for the title “. Marquez did not hide the fact that the success of the tennis player Rafa Nadal at the Australian Open was a source of inspiration for him. And there is therefore expectation for a 2022 in which the ’93’ will want to understand his performance level: “In these two years I have really achieved what I have done, I have understood how difficult it is to be strong and continuous. The period in which I won the World Cup with a 100-point advantage is very far away. I will no longer be the same, I will be different. I start with a low profile: I am regaining my professional happiness and smiling helps me“.