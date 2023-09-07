What in recent weeks has been labeled as a rumor this week took shape and volume at Misano on Thursday, where there were even those who dared to say that the Spaniard has already made the decision to leave the wing brand gold one year earlier than stipulated in its agreement.

Speedweek, a publication owned by Red Bull, said Marquez would rejoin Gresini Racing with brother Alex as teammate and with the energy drink brand as title sponsor.

The possibility that Marquez ends up wearing the Faenza team’s race suit is real, and it’s nothing new. However, according to Motorsport.com, closing the deal is much more complicated. Neither Repsol nor Estrella Galicia, the other two brands that accompany it, have agreed escape clauses with Honda.

Number 93 asked the Japanese manufacturer to present a recruitment plan for technical specialists in the key sectors of today’s bikes (aerodynamics, electronics), and this includes Alberto Puig. The former rider has a week to convince whoever he thinks are the best additions and, once the list is ready, he will present it to Marquez.

Neither the Cervera driver nor the HRC executives themselves are sure that the RC213 prototype that the Catalan will test on Monday, and which is the basis of the 2024 prototype, will bring about the change in concept that he has been calling for for some time. In fact, the engine that will be used on the bike will be no different from the one that has been used on this season’s bikes so far. The same 2024 bike is the one on which Stefan Bradl, tester of the brand, will already be riding on Friday.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When asked directly about the possibility of breaking the agreement with HRC, the multiple champion continued to talk about his future options, but without going into details. “I haven’t touched on this with Honda. I don’t think it would be good for the project right now,” he replied, emphasizing “the project” on several occasions, but not stating whether he would be a part of it.

“My mentality with Honda is constructive. I try to do the best for the project and the best thing now is to stay together, working. And I think they interpret it in the same way, because they haven’t told me anything,” added the rider. , who was then asked to express his opinion on Gresini.

“It’s a team with a lot of history, with bikes that go very well and in which my brother has found his perfect place,” said Marc of Alex. Meanwhile, the youngest of the Marquez believes that his brother would be very competitive on a Desmosedici, even if, logically, he would need time to adapt.

“I’m sure he’ll be fast if he gets on a Ducati. It’s Marc, he’s eight times world champion and he hasn’t lost his speed, we saw him in Q1 at Montmelò. But he’ll need some time to adapt.” Alex told Motorsport.com.