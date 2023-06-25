Marc Marquez underwent a further check-up on Sunday morning at the Assen circuit medical center at the end of which, due to the pain caused by the crack in his second right rib, he was declared unfit to compete in the Dutch Grand Prix .

In a terse note, Honda announced that Marquez will miss the Dutch GP, adding:

“Marc Marquez will not take part in the Dutch Grand Prix at the Assen TT circuit after being declared unfit following the injuries sustained in last week’s German GP, ​​which were further aggravated in Assen.”

The Honda rider missed the Argentine, US and Spanish Grands Prix due to an injury to the base of the thumb on his right hand. After returning to Le Mans, he crashed in the French race and the following one in Italy.

In the German GP he participated in the Sprint, despite four crashes, three of which occurred during qualifying, finishing 11th. On Sunday morning at the Sachsenring, Marc crashed hard in the Warm-Up and in the end he decided to stop and not participate in the race.

This weekend, in Assen, where he already had to deal with injuries sustained in Germany, the #93 has already accumulated two more crashes and with 14 crashes he became the rider who crashed the most this year. A heavy figure if you consider that he missed 3 complete GPs.

On Saturday he failed to pass Q1 after colliding with Enea Bastianini and in the Sprint, in which he started 17th, he ended up crossing the finish line in the same position, his worst result since he’s been in MotoGP.

Although he initially stopped in Germany a week ago due to a small fracture in the thumb of his left hand, Marc had already said on that occasion that he felt very bruised all over his body, and it was later discovered that he had an injury to the ankle and a cracked rib, which is what finally doomed him this weekend and forced him to throw in the towel.