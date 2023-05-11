Marc Marquez underwent a medical check-up on Thursday at the medical center of the Bugatti circuit in Le Mans, where the doctors in charge of the French Grand Prix examined the medical records of the pilot, who passed the tests to be declared fit to participate in the fifth round of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship this weekend.

Marquez was injured in the first race of the season, in Portimao, in mid-March, and after undergoing surgery for a fractured base of the thumb on his right hand, he was unable to take part in the next three events, in Argentina, United States United States and Spain.

The Honda rider had gone to Jerez, but to meet the obligations of the sponsors, waiting to recover from the injury. On that occasion he confirmed that, although he wasn’t sure, his goal was to return to Le Mans, once the fracture had healed completely. Now, finally, he will complete his return to the track at this weekend’s French GP.

With the Cervera native expected at the Bugatti Circuit, the Repsol Honda Team had taken steps to enter him in the French Grand Prix, something they hadn’t done for the previous appointments. In the last few hours, the doctors who had operated on him had already given him the all-clear to race, so the approval of the official MotoGP medical team was practically a formality.

It must also be said that for Marc the satisfaction is twofold. Honda’s appeal against the Portimao penalty was upheld. The International Motorcycling Federation’s Court of Appeal on Tuesday upheld the golden wing branding and the number 93 rider will not have to serve a double long lap penalty for the incident with Miguel Oliveira.

The penalty, scheduled for the Argentine Grand Prix, was changed by the FIM (the next race he will take part in) after it was confirmed Marquez would be unable to race at Termas. The Federation confirmed after the appeal that, since Marquez was not present in Argentina, the sanction was considered satisfied with the rider’s non-presence, as had already happened on other occasions in the World Championship.