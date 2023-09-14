The driver himself admitted this on Monday, speaking to journalists who stayed at the Marco Simoncelli circuit to cover the collective test held there. “I’ll drag it out as long as I can,” he said, referring to the date he will announce which team he will race for next season.

Although the Spaniard even counted up to three possibilities, logic leads us to believe that the alternatives he is really considering are two: remaining tied to Honda, at least until 2024, when his contract expires, or signing for Gresini and competing, at alongside his brother Alex, on a Ducati.

Regardless of the choice, Marquez’s performance at Misano is part of a strategy that aims to keep him in the spotlight during a period in which he has gone largely unnoticed in sporting terms. With just eight stages left in the calendar he is 19th in the World Championship standings.

If we consider the echoes left by the 12th Grand Prix of the season, the plan worked perfectly for #93, as most of the questions, debates and discussions in the paddock revolved around the same thing: what will Marc do? This is an indicator that allows us to grasp the pulse of a championship that, logically, does not sell in the same way without its main attraction in full form.

Not even with Jorge Martin’s double or the heroic performance of Pecco Bagnaia, the reigning champion, a week after the terrible accident in Montmeló, in which he literally took off into the air only to be hit by Brad Binder immediately after falling onto the ‘asphalt.

No media that follows the MotoGP “on site” wants to be embarrassed. This is why it is surprising that, in recent days, there have been headlines that took Marquez’s departure to Gresini for granted and others that ensured his stay at Honda.

Motorsport.com understands that the Catalan has always taken both scenarios into consideration, with the sole intention of returning to being competitive and racing at the top, and to do so as soon as possible. At 30, this should rule out the possibility of someone who has indicated the possibility of taking a gap year.

In this sense, the temptation to join the Faenza team, which in 2024 will have two Ducati Desmosedici GP23s, with which Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin have accumulated seven victories out of a possible twelve, is perfectly understandable. This path would allow him to avoid the role of semi-test driver that he has played in recent years at Honda, and from which he is already quite exhausted.

Gresini is keeping quiet because this waiting period also increases his share and his presence in the media. For the Italian structure, the mere possibility that a rider of Marquez’s caliber could wear their colors is worth denying the bike to Jake Dixon and Tony Arbolino and keeping Fabio Di Giannantonio in the waiting room.

In the event that the boy from Cervera opted to stay at Honda, it would be enough to confirm “Diggia” or pay the release clause of Arbolino or Dixon, in case they had one in their recently renewed contracts in Moto2.

Ducati insists on its disinterest in recruiting Marquez. However, if we analyze the idiosyncrasies of the brand, this is only partly true. If it is true that the emergence of the multiple champion would upset the status quo that the Borgo Panigale manufacturer manages so well, Gigi Dall’Igna, general director of the Bolognese manufacturer would be happy to see what the rider born in Lleida would be able to do with a of his Desmosedicis.

In fact, the fight between Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini for the title in 2022 made it clear that the engineer doesn’t care who wins or with which prototype, as long as it’s one of his own.

That said, Gresini is not the only structure that would bring together the two most influential figures in today’s championship, one as a coach and the other as a driver. Ever since the HRC team manager Alberto Puig received the approval in Austria from Hikaru Tsukamoto, head of the two-wheel division of Honda Motor, to be able to hire technicians from the competition, his first objective has always been Dall’ Igna.

Whether he succeeds or not is another matter. The size of the Japanese company’s economic strength is undoubted, but, considering that Ducati considers it the cornerstone of its project, its current condition will not be bad either.

From this perspective, the most effective bait to attract Dall’Igna’s attention is probably to propose him the greatest challenge of his life. It’s about entrusting him with saving Honda, a challenge which, if successful, would lead him to become the equivalent of Adrian Newey in Formula 1.

Remaining in Ducati would certainly bring him titles; resurrecting the HRC would make it even more transcendent than it already has been. Although, obviously, this process would not be immediate, just as the rise of the Reds has not been since its arrival in 2014.

Despite fighting for the title with Andrea Dovizioso and against Marquez in 2017 and 2018, the crown only returned to Bologna in 2022. However, Honda’s power and Marquez’s talent would most likely reduce this margin.

In any case, and regardless of whether Puig finds a way to convince him to move forward, what seems indisputable is that Honda is moving in a different direction than the one it has followed so far. In the last few races, the presence of Tetsuhiro Kuwata, still director of HRC, and Shinishi Kokubu, the technical manager, has become less and less important within the structure.

In reality, HRC president Koji Watanabe has most likely already decided to do without them, even if the dynamics of Japanese administrative calendars are not synchronized with Western ones. In eastern companies, staff turnover usually occurs in early April.

It is clear that the preferred option for Márquez and Puig to try to set the reconquest in motion is Dall’Igna, and that the best ally to seduce him is his ego. And what do Ducati think of this possibility? “That Gigi also likes to win and now he is doing it,” an authoritative voice from the Italian team told Motorsport.com.