Although not very common, karting is slowly entering the preparation programs of MotoGP riders. Even as fun, there are many drivers who are starting to practice this discipline and for a couple of years Alex Rins or Joan Mir have adopted it as an active part of their preparation, as the Majorcan explained to Motorsport.com a few months ago.

Now it has been Marc and Alex Marquez who have included karting in their training to prepare for 2022, which will begin on 5 and 6 February with the Sepang tests. Marc, forced to remain stationary for three months due to diplopia, has intensified his training to recover strength for the start of the season, preparing with his brother and also carrying out tests on sports bikes on the track and practicing motocross and enduro.

Both Honda drivers were recently at Karting Vendrell, where they were able to take two CRG KZ karts from Carlos Gil, representative of the Italian brand in Spain. CRG is the leader in the karting sector, with more than 20 world championships in its palmarès, some won by drivers of the caliber of Michael Schumacher, Nico Rosberg, Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen.

Some of the benefits of kart training, which require a lot of physical effort, are the fact that it tests the upper body, especially the back, arms and neck, due to the high speed you get in the I step into curves, all without the risk of falling.

The first contact between Marc and Alex Marquez with CRG KZ karts took place at the Vendrell Karting Circuit, where they developed it with all the technical staff of Carlos Gil’s team. The two completed the day with training sessions in which they were able to verify the great physical effort that this automotive mode requires.