Last weekend’s collective tests at the Mandalika International Circuit marked the return of MotoGP to Indonesia for the first time in 25 years. These three days of testing were precious not only for the drivers and teams, but also for the organizers, who were able to evaluate any problems to be solved in view of the Indonesian Grand Prix scheduled for the end of March. .

The feedback received from the drivers and teams has been very positive regarding the layout of the track and its safety standards, including the wide escape routes both in asphalt and gravel. During the test, however, at least two problems were identified, which are the cleanliness of the track surface, found in really bad conditions from this point of view on the first day, and the excess of asphalt grains that come off which affects some parts of the circuit.

During the Safety Commission meeting, the riders made it clear: racing in these conditions would not be possible, because following another bike closely is practically impossible due to the stone-throwing that is triggered by the stones and dirt present. on the track. And, for example, Pecco Bagnaia knows it well, who at the end of the test showed a bruise on his left arm generated by one of these “bullets”.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team with a bruise

The FIM, which oversees the homologation of the track, has been in contact with the Indonesia Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) regarding these necessary improvements, which must be implemented with a minimum of seven days before the inaugural edition of the Grand Prix. of Indonesia.

The ownership of the circuit found itself in agreement with the FIM’s assessment and requests, demonstrating its high level of support and commitment to MotoGP. All parties reacted quickly and work on these improvements is already underway, including the remaking of part of the track.

The circuit will be resurfaced from before Turn 17 to after Turn 5. The facility will prepare for the Grand Prix using world-leading technology to ensure that the entire surface meets MotoGP standards.

For this reason, despite the rumors that had also hypothesized possible changes in the calendar to favor the realization of these works, FIM, Dorna and ITDC have confirmed that the race will take place regularly on the scheduled date, or on the weekend of March 20.