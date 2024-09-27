The victory at Misano seems to have given a great boost to Enea Bastianini, because the rider from Rimini also started the weekend of the Indonesian MotoGP Grand Prix in a great way, finishing Friday ahead of everyone and shattering the record of the Mandalika circuit . “Beast” fell about three tenths below last year’s pole, even lapping in 1’29″630 (a time that could have improved without Augusto Fernandez’s traffic) in a session in which the Ducatis made their voices heard , monopolizing the top five positions. And the good thing is that four of these Desmosedici GPs are driven by Italian riders.

Behind Bastianini is the world championship leader Jorge Martin, who was the first to go below the previous record, but in the end he stopped 40 thousandths of a second from the best time with his Prima Pramac Racing GP24. For Paolo Campinoti’s team, however, it was a very good day, because Franco Morbidelli also confirmed himself to be particularly at ease on the track on the island of Lombok, following up the best time of the morning with the third of the afternoon session, at 79 thousandths from the summit.

Pecco Bagnaia can breathe a sigh of relief, because his weekend began almost as a photocopy of the one he experienced here in Mandalika a year ago. The world champion had great problems stopping his Ducati and seemed unable to find a solution, to the point that he was constantly outside the top 10. Right on the last timed lap, however, he brought out his talent and pride of the champion, climbing the rankings to fourth place in 1’29″712. Q2 is therefore achieved, but the feeling is that there is a need to work on his bike.

Marco Bezzecchi’s fifth time confirms the good moment that the Rimini driver is experiencing. Positive news also for Pertamina Enduro VR46, which for sponsor reasons is practically the home team in Indonesia. And the team from Tavullia can also smile for the ninth time of Fabio Di Giannantonio, who enters Q2 despite his still sore left shoulder. Among other things, he could have done even better if he hadn’t crashed at turn 16 on the last lap, when he was lowering his 1’29″986.

If we talk about confirmed progress, we cannot fail to mention Fabio Quartararo and Yamaha, because the Frenchman achieved direct access to Q2 again and did so with the sixth fastest time, just two tenths off the top. A sign that the growth of the M1 is something increasingly tangible, even if his boxmate Alex Rins continues to struggle and did not go beyond the thirteenth time. Even in his case, however, we need to talk about a gap of just half a second.

However, Marc Marquez’s day was not particularly brilliant, if we can say that of someone who finished just 255 thousandths from the top, albeit seventh. However, the feeling is that the Gresini Racing rider has a little something less than the Ducatisti who precede him, even if he performed one of the spectacular saves that have always characterized his career. Things went worse for his brother Alex, who crashed at turn 16 and closes the group, so he is the only Ducati rider left out of Q2.

You have to go down to eighth place to find the best of the KTMs with Pedro Acosta. Despite also being the protagonist of a crash at Turn 1, the Spaniard is the only standard bearer of the Mattighofen company to have slipped into the top 10, with Brad Binder and Jack Miller who will have to go through Q1 tomorrow morning having placed only 14th and 16th . The South African also crashed without any particular consequences at turn 10.

An Aprilia also earned a place in Q2 and it is that of Maverick Vinales, who occupies tenth position, 370 thousandths from the top. However, the RS-GPs struggled a lot and this was confirmed by Aleix Espargaro’s two crashes, both of which occurred at turn 16, with the Granollers rider finishing only 15th. Unfortunately, the Noale manufacturer also lost Miguel Oliveira, who fractured his right wrist in an accident in FP1 and will be forced to undergo surgery, so he will also miss next week’s Japanese GP.

Finally, it’s a shame for the Hondas, because the RC213V seems to have made really important progress with the new aerodynamics introduced at Misano and it took very little to get at least one of them into Q2. Johann Zarco and Luca Marini, in fact, finished in 11th and 12th position respectively, separated by just four tenths, with the Frenchman remaining out by just a handful of thousandths.