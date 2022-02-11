After a traumatic start to say the least, due to the mud brought to the track by the rain that fell during the night, in the afternoon things slowly began to stabilize on the first day of the MotoGP collective tests on the Mandalika track.

The conditions of the Indonesian track had forced the management to stop the session about an hour after the green light, in order to allow the marshals to go and clean the asphalt.

After about an hour and a half, the traffic light returned to green, but the doubts remained, to the point that some pilots organized an emergency meeting with the safety managers, Carlos Ezpeleta and Franco Uncini, in which it was also hypothesized the hypothesis of suspending the activity at 3 pm local time (8 am in Italy).

In the afternoon, however, the situation seems to have improved significantly, with the times that have started to drop steadily, so the feeling is that now the works will continue until 17:45 local (10:45 in Italy), the time to which it was initially extended the session to try to make up for at least part of the lost time.

Clearly it is difficult to draw too many indications about the values ​​in the field, so to draw up an initial balance we can only rely on what the times say. And leading the standings at 3:45 pm local time, therefore two hours from the checkered flag is Jorge Martin, who with the Ducati of Pramac Racing lapped in 1’33 “358, therefore remaining about half a second from the Superpole achieved last November in the World Superbike round by Toprak Razgatlioglu.

If nothing else, now there are six riders who have at least managed to break the wall of 1’34 “: they are the two Honda riders, Pol Espargaro and Marc Marquez, who respectively occupy the second and fifth position, detached of 97 and 530 thousandths. Among them then there are the Suzuki of Alex Rins and the Yamaha of the world champion Fabio Quartararo. But also the rookie Raul Fernandez, sixth in 1’33 “966 with the KTM Tech3.

It is therefore necessary to scroll the ranking up to the eighth position to find the first of the Italian riders, who is Luca Marini with the Ducati of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team, credited with a 1’34 “165. our home, with reigning world vice-champion Pecco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Di Giannantonio who also crashed near turn 10.