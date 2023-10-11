The last races held have been complicated for Pecco Bagnaia, who has seen his enormous lead in the championship get thinner and thinner, up to the Indonesian Grand Prix, where this weekend the MotoGP will contest its 15th round of the season, with only 3 points on Jorge Martin.

The task of repeating himself is becoming difficult for the reigning world champion, who however remains focused and tries to leave Mandalika still as leader: “I am very happy to return to racing in Indonesia. The Mandalika circuit is located in a truly beautiful place and the passion that the Indonesian public has for MotoGP is truly enormous! I can’t wait to entertain all the fans who will come to see us on the track this weekend!”.

The Indonesian Grand Prix arrives two weeks after Motegi, where Pecco achieved a third and second place. Once his batteries have been recharged, Bagnaia is ready to hit the track, where he aims to return to the success that has been missing since the Red Bull Ring. However, he pays attention to the weather, which seems uncertain this weekend too.

“After the Japanese GP we had a few days to rest and therefore I arrive at Mandalika recharged, motivated to return to fighting for the victory. My approach to the weekend hasn’t changed: we have to stay focused and always try to do our best to get the best result. Here too the weather will represent the great unknown, but I am confident that I can do well in any condition”, explains Bagnaia.

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ducati will have their full lineup this weekend, as Enea Bastianini returns. The first season as an official rider has so far been an ordeal for the Romagna native, who has been absent due to injury. Returning to Barcelona, ​​he injured himself again and missed his home match, India and Japan.

However, the time has come to return Beast, who will undergo the usual medical examination on Thursday to receive the OK to race: “I’m finally back on track with my team. Having had to miss other races just as I was starting to feel comfortable on the Desmosedici GP wasn’t what we needed, but after the operation it was important to dedicate a few weeks to recover as best as possible, even if I’m still not 100%. Now we will have to start again calmly and try to dedicate these last races to settling in and being competitive as soon as possible. So I don’t have high expectations for this weekend: I just want to try to work in the best possible way together with my team.”