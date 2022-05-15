“Aprilia does not respond to my messages because in the press they have already taken for granted Mir’s arrival in Honda HRC, but that’s not true. If they decide to confirm Pol Espargarò, we’re in the shit ”. Guest of DAZN Joan Mir’s manager Paco Sanchez he stressed that the situation linked to his client and world champion in 2020 with Suzuki is somewhat thorny.

Alberto Puig confirmed that he has set his sights on Joan Mir and Alex Rins, Suzuki ‘exiles’, but this does not mean that Pol Espargarò’s fate is sealed. Manager Homer Bosch told ad AS that the goal of the youngest of the Espargarò brothers is get confirmation in HRCPlan-B is the return to KTM where the world champion in Moto2 in 2013 left an excellent memory before leaving the Mattighofen house in the best possible way to join Honda HRC.

The riders market seemed destined not to give great twists, but the farewell of Suzuki has reshuffled the cards on the table putting both Joan Mir and Alex Rins on the plate. Since the available riders exceed the saddles to fill the game at the ‘discount‘in terms of offers from the teams, he is putting the riders in front of the not simple choice of accepting or not solutions that are not very advantageous in order to secure their place on the starting grid.

“It’s not an easy situation, we offer ourselves as a jobless reality“, Paco Sanchez admitted that he is trying to test the ground in Aprilia and Yamaha as well as obviously hoping that Honda eventually decides to bet on Mir. Aleix Espargarò has yet to formalize the renewal with the Noale house and is experiencing a dream season. The Granollers driver must decide whether to continue in the face of a suitable offer or whether to retire after a long and honorable career.