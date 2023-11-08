The risk of heavy rain returns

After the spectacle experienced at the end of the last GP in Thailand, the MotoGP returns to the track this week to give life to another series of three consecutive races, which will bring the current season to an end and which will prove decisive for the assignment of world titles from Moto3 to MotoGP. The first test on the calendar will be that of Sepang, Malaysiawhich could however reserve a tough challenge for the drivers and teams.

Thunderstorm warnings for Friday and Sunday

According to the weather forecast reported by accuweather.comthe entire weekend will in fact be characterized by heavy rains and thunderstormswith the latter especially expected Friday and Sunday, respectively on the occasion of the MotoGP tests and the long race of the premier class. These phenomena, however, are expected in areas close to the Sepang circuit, which means that rainfall could be less violent or in any case smaller. Different story for Saturdaywith the absence of thunderstorms but with a very high oneif not guaranteed, chance of rain.

MotoGP 2023, Malaysian Grand Prix: the weather forecast

Friday 10 November

Sky: scattered thunderstorms in some areas

Chance of precipitation: 47% (thunderstorms 28%)

Min/max temperatures: 37/39°C

Wind: WNW 6 km/h, gusts at 19 km/h

Saturday 11 November

Sky: rain

Chance of precipitation: 100% (thunderstorms 29%)

Min/max temperatures: 36°C/37°C

Wind: NW 6 km/h, gusts at 19 km/h

Sunday 12 November

Sky: scattered thunderstorms in some areas

Chance of precipitation: 72% (thunderstorms 43%)

Min/max temperatures: 36°C

Wind: WSW 7 km/h, gusts at 17 km/h

So last year

After being excluded from the calendar for two consecutive years due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the Malaysian Grand Prix returned to the world championship as a regular event last season. In that case, just like on the eve of this weekend, there was the scenario of the fight for the race victory between Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia, who won by taking advantage of the Spaniard’s fall while the latter was leading the race in dry track conditions. In the final, however, the future world champion had to defend himself from the attacks of Enea Bastianiniwho later became his teammate this season and finished in second place ahead of Fabio Quartararo.