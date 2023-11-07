After the success of Jorge Martin in Buriram Thailand in front of Francesco Bagnaiathe MotoGP continues his journey to Asia: destination Malaysiacircuit of Sepangfor the 18th round of the 2023 season. The leader of the world championship ranking, as well as the reigning world champion of Ducatiarrives in Malaysia with a lead that has been reduced to 13 points over the Spaniard Pramac Racing team who wants to make another lunge to bring the Piedmontese of the official red team even closer. Never before has the pressure been enormous on the two rivals, mistakes are not allowed because there are only three races left at the end of the championship.