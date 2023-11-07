Television coverage of the GP from the Sepang circuit: testing, qualifying, Sprint Race and the races live on Sky Sport MotoGP and Now and, free-to-air and deferred, on digital terrestrial channel TV8
After the success of Jorge Martin in Buriram Thailand in front of Francesco Bagnaiathe MotoGP continues his journey to Asia: destination Malaysiacircuit of Sepangfor the 18th round of the 2023 season. The leader of the world championship ranking, as well as the reigning world champion of Ducatiarrives in Malaysia with a lead that has been reduced to 13 points over the Spaniard Pramac Racing team who wants to make another lunge to bring the Piedmontese of the official red team even closer. Never before has the pressure been enormous on the two rivals, mistakes are not allowed because there are only three races left at the end of the championship.
MOTOGP GP Malaysia: TV TIMES
—
The tests, qualifying, races of the three classes and the MotoGP Sprint Race will be broadcast live by Sky Sport MotoGP, streaming on Now and SkyGo. Qualifying and the sprint race on Saturday will be broadcast live on the digital terrestrial channel TV8, while the races of the three classes on Sunday will be broadcast live. Below are the TV times of the seventeenth GP of the 2023 MotoGP season with the complete television programming.
Sky Sport, Now and SkyGo (live)
- 1.55am – Moto3FP1
- 2.45am – Moto2 FP1
- 3.40am – MotoGP FP1
- 6.10am – Moto3 FP2
- 7:00 am – Moto2 FP2
- 7.55 am – MotoGP FP2
- 1.35 am: free practice 3 Moto3
- 2.20 am: free practice 3 Moto2
- 3.05 am: free practice 3 MotoGP
- 3.45am: MotoGP qualifying
- 5.45am: Moto3 qualifying
- 6.40am: Moto2 qualifying
- 7.55am: MotoGP Sprint Race
- 3.35 am: MotoGP warm-up
- 5 am: Moto3 race
- 6.15 am: Moto2 race
- 8am: MotoGP race (reruns at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm)
Saturday 11 November – live
- 3.45am: MotoGP qualifying
- 5.45am: Moto3 qualifying
- 6.40am: Moto2 qualifying
- 7.55am: MotoGP Sprint Race
Sunday 12 November – postponed
- 11.15 am: Moto3 race
- 12.30 pm: Moto2 race
- 2.15 pm: MotoGP race
© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
#MotoGP #Malaysia #times #watch #Sepang #Live #Sky #delayed #TV8