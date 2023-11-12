What is the ranking of the MotoGP in the race in Malaysia? Who won the race on Sepang circuit? Enea Bastianini he triumphed aboard the Ducati Lenovo Team and was the protagonist of a sensational race, leading from start to finish of the 20 laps scheduled. This is his first victory with the colors of the official team and the fifth in his MotoGP career. Thanks to an exceptional race pace, she crossed the finish line with a margin of around 1.5 seconds over Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing), followed by Pecco Bagnaia. Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing Team) finished fourth, completing an all-Ducati quartet.
MotoGP race Malaysia 2023, results
Enea Bastianini dominated the Malaysian Grand Prix, scoring a significant victory after a difficult year. Francesco Bagnaia got a third podium valuable and surpassed Jorge Martin in the world championship challenge, with Martin having trouble with his tires and relegated to fourth place.
The race started intensely, with Bastianini taking advantage of a mistake by Bagnaia and Martin. Bastianini and Alex Marquez seemed to have an advantage over everyone else, while Bagnaia managed the race with the fight with Martin for the title in mind.
The competition between the World Championship contenders eased during the race, with Martin already looking towards Qatar, the penultimate round of the season. With two GPs to go the Italian has a advantage of 14 points about Martin.
MOTOGP, MALAYSIA race podium
This is the MotoGP podium, the best three in the 18th race of the 2023 season in Malaysia on the track of Sepang.
1) Enea Bastianini (Ducati)
2) Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini)
3) Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)
MotoGP Malaysia 2023 race results, RANKING
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|23
|Enea Bastianini
|Lenovo Ducati
|39’59.137
|2
|73
|Alex Marquez
|Gresini Racing
|+1,535
|3
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Lenovo Ducati
|+3,562
|4
|89
|Jorge Martin
|First Pramac Racing
|+10,526
|5
|20
|Fabio Quartararo
|Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Team
|+15,000
|6
|72
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|+16,946
|7
|21
|Franco Morbidelli
|Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Team
|+18,553
|8
|43
|Jack Miller
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|+19.204
|9
|49
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Gresini Racing
|+19,399
|10
|10
|Luca Marini
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|+19,740
|11
|12
|Maverick Viñales
|Aprilia Racing
|+21,189
|12
|5
|Johann Zarco
|First Pramac Racing
|+23,598
|13
|93
|Marc Marquez
|Repsol Honda Team
|+27,079
|14
|37
|Augusto Fernandez
|GASGAS Tech3 Racing Team
|+28,940
|15
|44
|Pol Espargaro
|GASGAS Tech3 Racing Team
|+29.849
|16
|27
|Iker Lecuona
|Castrol LCR Team
|+50,960
|17
|19
|Alvaro Bautista
|Aruba.it Racing Team
|+53,564
|18
|30
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Idemitsu LCR Team
|+1’42.162
|33
|Brad Binder
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|OUT
|44
|Aleix Espargarò
|Aprilia Racing
|OUT
|25
|Raul Fernandez
|Cryptodata RNF Team
|OUT
|88
|Miguel Oliveira
|Cryptodata RNF Team
|OUT
|36
|Joan Mir
|Repsol Honda Team
|OUT
