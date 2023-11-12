What is the ranking of the MotoGP in the race in Malaysia? Who won the race on Sepang circuit? Enea Bastianini he triumphed aboard the Ducati Lenovo Team and was the protagonist of a sensational race, leading from start to finish of the 20 laps scheduled. This is his first victory with the colors of the official team and the fifth in his MotoGP career. Thanks to an exceptional race pace, she crossed the finish line with a margin of around 1.5 seconds over Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing), followed by Pecco Bagnaia. Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing Team) finished fourth, completing an all-Ducati quartet.

MotoGP race Malaysia 2023, results

Enea Bastianini dominated the Malaysian Grand Prix, scoring a significant victory after a difficult year. Francesco Bagnaia got a third podium valuable and surpassed Jorge Martin in the world championship challenge, with Martin having trouble with his tires and relegated to fourth place.

Enea Bastianini dominated the Malaysian Grand Prix aboard the official Ducati

The race started intensely, with Bastianini taking advantage of a mistake by Bagnaia and Martin. Bastianini and Alex Marquez seemed to have an advantage over everyone else, while Bagnaia managed the race with the fight with Martin for the title in mind.

With two races to go, Bagnaia has a 14 point lead over Martin

The competition between the World Championship contenders eased during the race, with Martin already looking towards Qatar, the penultimate round of the season. With two GPs to go the Italian has a advantage of 14 points about Martin.

MOTOGP, MALAYSIA race podium

This is the MotoGP podium, the best three in the 18th race of the 2023 season in Malaysia on the track of Sepang.

1) Enea Bastianini (Ducati)

2) Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini)

3) Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)

MotoGP Malaysia 2023 race results, RANKING

POS # PILOT TEAM TIME 1 23 Enea Bastianini Lenovo Ducati 39’59.137 2 73 Alex Marquez Gresini Racing +1,535 3 1 Francesco Bagnaia Lenovo Ducati +3,562 4 89 Jorge Martin First Pramac Racing +10,526 5 20 Fabio Quartararo Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Team +15,000 6 72 Marco Bezzecchi Mooney VR46 Racing Team +16,946 7 21 Franco Morbidelli Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Team +18,553 8 43 Jack Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +19.204 9 49 Fabio Di Giannantonio Gresini Racing +19,399 10 10 Luca Marini Mooney VR46 Racing Team +19,740 11 12 Maverick Viñales Aprilia Racing +21,189 12 5 Johann Zarco First Pramac Racing +23,598 13 93 Marc Marquez Repsol Honda Team +27,079 14 37 Augusto Fernandez GASGAS Tech3 Racing Team +28,940 15 44 Pol Espargaro GASGAS Tech3 Racing Team +29.849 16 27 Iker Lecuona Castrol LCR Team +50,960 17 19 Alvaro Bautista Aruba.it Racing Team +53,564 18 30 Takaaki Nakagami Idemitsu LCR Team +1’42.162 33 Brad Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing OUT 44 Aleix Espargarò Aprilia Racing OUT 25 Raul Fernandez Cryptodata RNF Team OUT 88 Miguel Oliveira Cryptodata RNF Team OUT 36 Joan Mir Repsol Honda Team OUT MotoGP Malaysia 2023 race ranking

If you have read the results and rankings of the MotoGP stage in Malaysia 2023 I recommend you also delve into these links below…

👉 What do you think? Drop by FORUM

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK