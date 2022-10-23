What is the ranking of the MotoGP in Malaysia? Who won the race on the Circuit of Sepangtheater of the 19to proof of MotoGP Championship 2022: the victory of Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia has arrived – who remains in the lead of the Moto GP World Championship classification. The Ducati rider has gone within just two points from winning the title.

Thanks to the victory in the race in Malaysia Bagnaia has an advantage of ben 23 points on Quartararo. The world championship fight is decided on the occasion of the last race on the track in Valencia.

The Ducati Lenovo Team celebrates the 2022 MotoGP team title in Malaysia

MOTOGP, MALAYSIA race podium

This is the MotoGP podium, the best three in the nineteenth race of the 2022 season in Malaysia:

1) Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)

2) Enea Bastianini (Ducati)

3) Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha)

MotoGP Malaysia 2022, results and race standings

POS # PILOT MOTORCYCLE TURNS TIME WITHDRAW 1 63 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 20 40’14.332 2 23 Enea Bastianini Ducati 20 0.270 3 20 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 20 2,773 4 72 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 20 5,446 5 42 Alex Rins Suzuki 20 11.923 6 43 Jack Miller Ducati 20 13,472 7 93 Marc Marquez Honda 20 14.304 8 33 Brad Binder KTM 20 16.805 9 5 Johann Zarco Ducati 20 18,358 10 33 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 20 21,591 11 21 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 20 23,235 12 35 Cal Crutchlow Yamaha 20 24,641 13 88 Miguel Oliveira KTM 20 24,641 14 44 Pol Espargarò Honda 20 25,586 15 25 Raul Fernandez KTM 20 27,039 16 12 Maverick Viñales Aprilia 20 30,427 17 73 Alex Marquez Honda 20 33,322 18 87 Remy Gardner KTM 20 33,691 19 36 Joan Mir Suzuki 17 3 Laps Withdrawn 20 10 Luca Marini Ducati 1 19 Laps Withdrawn 21 20 Tetsuta Nagashima Yamaha 4 16 Laps Withdrawn 22 21 Jorge Martin Yamaha 6 14 Laps Withdrawn Race classification, order of arrival GP in Malaysia MotoGP at the Sepang Circuit

