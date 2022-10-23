What is the ranking of the MotoGP in Malaysia? Who won the race on the Circuit of Sepangtheater of the 19to proof of MotoGP Championship 2022: the victory of Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia has arrived – who remains in the lead of the Moto GP World Championship classification. The Ducati rider has gone within just two points from winning the title.
Thanks to the victory in the race in Malaysia Bagnaia has an advantage of ben 23 points on Quartararo. The world championship fight is decided on the occasion of the last race on the track in Valencia.
MOTOGP, MALAYSIA race podium
This is the MotoGP podium, the best three in the nineteenth race of the 2022 season in Malaysia:
1) Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)
2) Enea Bastianini (Ducati)
3) Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha)
MotoGP Malaysia 2022, results and race standings
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|TURNS
|TIME
|WITHDRAW
|1
|63
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati
|20
|40’14.332
|2
|23
|Enea Bastianini
|Ducati
|20
|0.270
|3
|20
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|20
|2,773
|4
|72
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|20
|5,446
|5
|42
|Alex Rins
|Suzuki
|20
|11.923
|6
|43
|Jack Miller
|Ducati
|20
|13,472
|7
|93
|Marc Marquez
|Honda
|20
|14.304
|8
|33
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|20
|16.805
|9
|5
|Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|20
|18,358
|10
|33
|Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|20
|21,591
|11
|21
|Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|20
|23,235
|12
|35
|Cal Crutchlow
|Yamaha
|20
|24,641
|13
|88
|Miguel Oliveira
|KTM
|20
|24,641
|14
|44
|Pol Espargarò
|Honda
|20
|25,586
|15
|25
|Raul Fernandez
|KTM
|20
|27,039
|16
|12
|Maverick Viñales
|Aprilia
|20
|30,427
|17
|73
|Alex Marquez
|Honda
|20
|33,322
|18
|87
|Remy Gardner
|KTM
|20
|33,691
|19
|36
|Joan Mir
|Suzuki
|17
|3 Laps
|Withdrawn
|20
|10
|Luca Marini
|Ducati
|1
|19 Laps
|Withdrawn
|21
|20
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|Yamaha
|4
|16 Laps
|Withdrawn
|22
|21
|Jorge Martin
|Yamaha
|6
|14 Laps
|Withdrawn
If you have read the results and the rankings of the MotoGP stage in Malaysia 2022, I suggest you also deepen these links below …
👉 MotoGP 2022 calendar, MotoGP dates
👉 MotoGP riders and manufacturers standings
👉 MALAYSIA MotoGP RACE chronicle
👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM
COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK
#MotoGP #Malaysia #race #results #classification #order #arrival
Leave a Reply