MotoGP, contacts prohibited at Le Mans

Yesterday’s meeting between the MotoGP riders and the Commissioners led by Freddie Spencer in the Safety Commission did not give the desired results. There is no consensus among the 21 riders who will be protagonists over the Le Mans weekend, and at the moment there is a rather confused atmosphere on what can or cannot be done when overtaking.

To confirm these sensations of uncertainty, not exactly the best since we are close to two races, is the colleague of The-Race Simon Patterson, who even reveals how the pilots have been told that any contact during overtaking will be punished with the loss of the position gained.

The rules of engagement

“I was told that the rules of engagement were clarified to the riders in the Safety Commission last night. If you touch a driver to overtake, you lose a position. If someone goes down while trying to pass them, there will be a Long Lap Penalty. However, there is no agreement or consensus among the pilots as to what they actually want from the rules“.

Told that racing rules were clarified to riders at safety commission last night. If you make contact as you pass someone, drop one place. If someone crashes when you pass them, long lap. But no agreement or consensus among riders on what they actually want from the rules. —Simon Patterson (@denkmit) May 13, 2023

The controversies of Jerez

The Stewards ended up in the eye of the storm after having imposed penalties considered by the majority of the paddock to be inconsistent and sometimes illogical: in Jerez, for example, Fabio Quartararo he had to serve a Long Lap Penalty for the accident at the start of the Grand Prix with Miguel Oliveira, a sanction that was incomprehensible even to Razlan Razali, who theoretically would have had an interest in defending his driver. Plus Francis Bagnaia he had to hand the position back to his former teammate Jack Miller simply for forcing him to lift the bike following a mistake by the Australian. If the no to every contact is confirmed, the Stewards risk having a lot of work to do at the start, because the Bugatti has at least three violent braking points in which anything could happen, especially on the first lap and in the finale.