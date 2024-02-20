After a very slow start, given that it took almost an hour to see the first bikes hit the track, the second and final day of the MotoGP collective tests in Qatar is getting to the heart of things.

In Lusail it just struck 5pm (3pm in Italy), so we have reached the end of the third of the seven hours available to teams and drivers. And the situation doesn't seem to have changed much compared to yesterday, because Pecco Bagnaia and the Ducati are still dictating the pace: just 10 laps were enough for the world champion to print a 1'52″575 just half a second away from the his best time yesterday.

Behind the Piedmontese, Aprilia also confirmed its excellent form, with Maverick Vinales being the only one to have dropped below 1'53″ besides him with a 1'52″924, which keeps him 349 thousandths from the summit. Despite being stopped by a technical problem at the start of the session, Marc Marquez seems to have taken a step forward compared to yesterday: the eight-time world champion was also in the lead with the Gresini Racing Ducati and occupies third position in 1' 53″017.

The Desmosedici GPs seem to be in great shape for now, because there are six of them in the top eight positions. Following Marquez, in fact, is Fabio Di Giannantonio fourth ahead of Enea Bastianini, while Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin occupy seventh and eighth position, also behind the other Aprilia of Raul Fernandez.

The best among the Japanese manufacturers' standard bearers is Alex Rins, author of the ninth fastest time so far with the Yamaha, but with a delay of around eight tenths from Bagnaia's best time. His teammate Fabio Quartararo, on the other hand, is in 12th position, four tenths further back.

As for the KTM patrol, the fastest is Pedro Acosta, who has already worked hard today with his 24 laps (his teammate Augusto Fernandez is even at 33), but at the moment he is 13th in 1 '53″804. A little further back, in 16th place, there is the first of the Hondas, which is that of Luca Marini in 1'54″165. It is clear, however, that these are all performances destined to improve in the next four hours, when conditions will approach those of the race weekend as darkness falls.

Also noteworthy is the display of a brief red flag, which occurred shortly after 4pm local time, due to the presence of some debris on the track near turn 1.

MotoGP | Lusail test, Day 2: times at 5pm local time (3pm Italian time)