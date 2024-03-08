Everyone indicated the Ducatis as the big favorites and indeed there is a Desmosedici GP ahead of everyone at the end of the first free practice session of the Qatar Grand Prix, which opened the 2024 MotoGP season.

In a round that usually doesn't have much to say, given that it is still held under the sun, therefore in very different conditions compared to those of the two races in Lusail, which will be staged under artificial lights, it was Jorge Martin who took the lead best time with the GP24 of Prima Pramac Racing with a time of 1'52″624.

Just like in the winter tests, Aleix Espargaro and Aprilia confirmed themselves as the first threat for the Reds: the Granollers rider, who is also the only one to use the F1-style diffuser under the tail among the standard bearers of the Noale manufacturer , he finished with a gap of 47 thousandths from his compatriot.

The big surprise of this round, however, was Pedro Acosta, because the Moto2 world champion gave himself a debut as a great protagonist, taking his GasGas Tech3 KTM immediately to third position. The rookie seems to have already established a great feeling with the RC16, something he also demonstrated with a truly remarkable save, and finished 71 thousandths behind Martin.

Although he has always been very cautious in his comments up to now, Marc Marquez has also started his adventure with the Gresini Racing Ducati well. In this FP1 the eight-time world champion was firmly in the top positions with his GP23, finishing with the fourth fastest time in 1'52″801.

The top 5 is then completed with the other KTM of Brad Binder, also under 1'53″ and 265 thousandths behind the top. It was a good round for the Mattighofen manufacturer, because he slipped into the top 10 then also Jack Miller, slower by a handful of thousandths than his teammate and credited with the ninth time.

Under surprises we cannot fail to mention Johann Zarco, because the new representative of Team LCR was not only the best among the Honda riders, but he even managed to bring his RC213V to sixth position with a good 1'52″927. A remarkable performance if you consider that the two HRC standard bearers, Joan Mir and Luca Marini, are 16th and 17th and well over the 1'53″ mark.

Behind him is a Ducati tandem made up of Enea Bastianini and Fabio Di Giannantonio, while to find the reigning world champion Pecco Bagnaia you have to go down to tenth place. It wasn't an easy session for the Piedmontese, because he struggled to find rear grip on his GP24 and only at the end did he find the 1'53″221 which allowed him to climb the rankings.

A ranking that then continues with the other GP23s in the Gresini Racing colors entrusted to Alex Marquez, followed by the three Aprilias of Miguel Oliveira, Maverick Vinales and Raul Fernandez, all about seven tenths behind Espargaro's RS-GP.

Yamaha, therefore, confirmed what Fabio Quartararo said yesterday, namely that it will need time to emerge. “El Diablo” even finds himself in 19th position, even if his delay was 1″2. Newcomer Alex Rins fared better, instead occupying 15th place at around seven tenths. Uphill also the start of Marco Bezzecchi, only 17th with the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Ducati.

Just as it wasn't an easy start for Franco Morbidelli, who unfortunately missed the entire pre-season due to a head injury suffered during training in Portimao with the Panigale V4. The new Prima Pramac Racing rider, therefore, is only now discovering the definitive version of the Desmosedici GP24 and it is therefore normal that he is at the rear of the group.