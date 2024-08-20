Races pass, but Marc Marquez’s first victory aboard the Ducati in MotoGP is slow in coming. More than 1,000 days have now passed since the Cervera rider last stood on the top step of the podium, in the 2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

It is clear that this abstinence was also due to the serious injury he suffered in Jerez in 2020 and above all the technical crisis that Honda sank into in his absence. However, it is also true that many had predicted an easier path for the eight-time world champion aboard the Desmosedici GP of Gresini Racing, even if it is a 2023 model and not the GP24 that Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin have.

Among those who predicted a winning duo right from the start was Jorge Lorenzo, who acknowledged it on DAZN, for which the five-time world champion is now taking on the role of television commentator this season.

“In his best years he was superior to everyone and not only in terms of titles won, but also technically and physically, so people thought that the best rider on the best bike would win. I myself took it for granted,” Lorenzo said of Marc.

On this topic, however, there is still a thorny issue to be resolved, namely the technical gap between the GP24 and his GP23, which however does not seem to be the focal point for Lorenzo, because he still has some doubts even if the battle were on equal terms: “Maybe he would have already won a race, but would he be the leader of the World Championship? I don’t know”.

This does not mean, however, that the Majorcan has lost his faith in the talent of his former teammate: “I think we have not yet seen his last title, even if it certainly will not be easy as there are two other young and strong contenders,” he added, clearly referring to Bagnaia and Martin.

The great anticipation is therefore growing for the “dream team” that will be formed next year in Rosso, with two riders who, according to Jorge, are at opposite ends of the spectrum: “Pecco likes to have everything under control and limit the risks. Marc, on the contrary, is the king of improvisation. There will be two very different riders in the same box”.