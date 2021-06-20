“I can only imagine how much you suffered, but you never gave up, as you always do in every race. You deserve it more than ever, champion “. So on Twitter Jorge Lorenzo made a heartfelt dedication to his fellow countryman and former opponent on the track as well as boxmate in Honda in 2019 Marc Marquez. “The best is back”, the opening of the message by the five-time world champion today commentator on his own channel Youtube.

¡Volvió @ marcmarquez93 , volvió el mejor!

No me imagino cuánto has sufrido este año y medio pero nunca te has rendido, como haces en cada carrera.

¡Te lo mereces más que nunca campeón! 💪#GermanGP #MotoGP pic.twitter.com/iEU7W17CQQ – Jorge Lorenzo (@ lorenzo99) June 20, 2021

Muchas gracias Jorge! 😃 – Marc Márquez (@ marcmarquez93) June 20, 2021

It was not long in coming Marc Marquez’s answer, who thanked the Majorcan always on social media. “Many thanks Jorge”, the words of the eight-time world champion, who returned to victory after 581 days of waiting on the beloved Sachsenring, where he won for the eleventh consecutive time, a streak that began in 2010 in the 125 class and continued in Moto2 and MotoGP.