On Aragon weekend, Jorge Lorenzo he returned to the MotoGP paddock to greet his old friends in Yamaha, Ducati and Honda and to have fun as a commentator on Italian and Spanish televisions. The five-time world champion has calmly admitted that he enjoys his current life, far from the two wheels and the pressures that have characterized his successful parable in sport. For the Majorcan there was also a visit to the press conference room, for a meeting with the journalists present in the paddock “empty, and it was a shock, because I was used to seeing it full “, observed Lorenzo, who will soon be named MotoGP Legends.

In the meeting with the press, he commented on the retirement of Valentino Rossi, with whom he shared the Yamaha garage for a long time and in two different moments: “It is sad because on a personality level he was the most charismatic in history. It will be difficult to find another driver like that. I’m not saying it will be impossible, but it will be really complicated for the people who moved. He did really well in motorcycling. But it was a moment that had to come, because it came for all the great sports, like Jordan or Alì or Maradona. It is something inevitable. As we get older we lose some faculties and this happened to Valentino. He had to make this decision because year after year it became more and more evident. If I envy that he will become a dad? No, honestly no. He seems very motivated to race in a car, I’m sure he will have a good time“, Concluded the Spaniard.