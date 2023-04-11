The Spaniard on his compatriot’s moment: “You want the show without considering the consequences: exemplary sanctions must come from the marshals for those who make mistakes, but Marc won’t change his driving style at 30”

Marc Marquez has already made headlines in the start of the 2023 season in MotoGP. Good for pole and third place in the sprint race in Portugal; bad for the strike with Miguel Oliveira on the third lap of the Portimao GP, complete with a legal battle between Fim and Honda over the penalty inflicted on him. On the subject, during the program “El Larguero” broadcast on Cadena Ser Jorge Lorenzo, former opponent and teammate of Marquez himself, intervened. The five-times world champion has asked for tougher measures, but exonerated Marc over the Long Lap Penalty controversy.

rules — It was precisely the application of the rules that caused discussions, both for Honda and for Marc’s rivals. Lorenzo has clear ideas: “If Marquez falls by himself, he goes against his body, but when other riders are hit, it’s up to the stewards to intervene. Severe sanctions must come from the Commissioners to prevent too much aggressiveness being exaggerated”. The Spaniard also intervenes on Honda’s recent appeal against the double long lap penalty that Marquez should serve in Texas in the next GP. According to Jorge, the Fim’s correction regarding the place in which to serve the penalty was late and inopportune, after the announcement of Marc’s forfait in Argentina: “Honda should win the appeal, because what is written is written. A regulation cannot be changed. Being right or wrong is one thing, but the written regulation can only be changed after a certain time has elapsed. This change isn’t right for Marc, even though it may not be right for the other riders affected by the crash.” See also Real Madrid is not a team that backs down, PSG was the one who forced it

the risks or points — Marquez a showman or a troublemaker? Lorenzo expresses his opinion: “You can’t have everything in this life. You can’t enjoy such an aggressive driver thinking nothing will happen. Marc knows how to amaze everyone like on Saturday in Portimao. But he also has the bad side of him, which leads him to always have to put the knife between his teeth and give his all, even if he’s not completely comfortable with the bike, it’s not his circuit and there are no favourable conditions “. Could Marquez change? Jorge explains: “Marc is already 30 years old. I’d say it’s impossible to overturn his guidance. Rather he will have to decide if he wants to keep taking risks until the end of his career or if he will be willing to get fewer wins, but also fewer crashes and more points”. Marquez himself has the answer to this reflection. See also When will the Club World Cup be held?

#MotoGP #Lorenzo #Marquez #severity #double #long #lap #unfair