On February 20, 2020 Honda announced the renewal of Marc Márquez for four seasons, until the end of 2024. At the time, the rider from Cervera had become premier class champion and the bet of the house for the sixth time in seven years seemed secure, despite the figures taken into consideration being 25 million euros per season, a figure never seen before …Continue reading
#MotoGP #Lorenzo #dont #Honda #offer #Marquez #previous #contract
Messi will sign a contract with Al Hilal from Saudi Arabia, the classic rival of Al Nasser where CR7 will play
Lionel Andrés Messi has announced today to PSG that he will not renew his contract after leaving world champion and...
Leave a Reply