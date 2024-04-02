The current MotoGP is so balanced and competitive that it is becoming increasingly difficult to make predictions. However, if there is one certainty in 2024 it is that Pedro Acosta is one of the riders who will write the future of the category. Even Jorge Lorenzo, an exceptional spectator, also has no doubts, commenting on the races on DAZN Spain.

The rookie of the GasGas team has already shown that he feels at ease on the KTM, so much so that he battled with the more experienced in Qatar and got on the podium in his second race, in Portugal last week. The five-time world champion is convinced that his first victory is close and does not rule out the possibility that he could make it to his home round, in Jerez de la Frontera.

“I see him as a winner in Jerez,” the Majorcan declared to DAZN. “In the Sprint or in the Sunday race, I see him as the winner. Elsewhere, there will be rain or mechanical problems or maybe it will go off track. But if there is a race he can win, it is Jerez. He will arrive a little more prepared, the GasGas team is doing very well, last year they were strong. I think Jerez will be a good opportunity,” explained Lorenzo.

Jorge Lorenzo Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The conditions are all there, in Portimao Acosta became the third youngest driver in history to get on the podium. Lorenzo, notoriously outspoken, commented on Pedro's abilities with the person concerned: “You're a phenomenon, we know it, but I'll give you some homework.”

“First of all, you make us have fun like children, you put on a show and you did it both in Qatar and in Portugal. We are tense, you keep us in suspense with all those overtaking and the truth is that you have already made history”, continues the three-time MotoGP world champion. “I think you have enormous potential, but let's see if you agree with me on the weaknesses I think you have. I think you need to improve your starts. Then, I noticed some chatter at the rear, I think it comes from KTM, or GasGas in this case. When entering corners, I see that the rear slides a little too much at times.”

Acosta, who from the first race did not let himself be intimidated by his more experienced opponents, believes he is in agreement with Lorenzo regarding the points to improve. Precisely for this reason, he keeps his feet firmly on the ground and does not launch into proclamations: “I think we shouldn't set ourselves goals, we need to stay with our feet on the ground. The weekend that goes well, I will be full of champagne and partying. What goes wrong, we will accept it and we will know we have to improve.”

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 Photo credit: Rob Gray / Polarity Photo

“It's true that perhaps I have too much engine brake,” continues Acosta, confirming that Lorenzo's sensations were correct. “Especially at Turn 15 in Portimao, I couldn't close it. I saw Bagnaia going wider at the start, but then closing it better. We have several things to improve. Maybe the bike has become slower and we have lost contact, which is now important with aerodynamics. On the other hand, we have improved stability when exiting corners, but there is still room for improvement. We have to focus especially on electronics. Many of these vibrations were given by this”, concludes Acosta.