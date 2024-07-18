Pedro Acosta was one of the great protagonists of the first half of the MotoGP season. The last races were more complicated for the rookie of the GasGas team, who was unable to confirm the speed shown at the start of the championship and visited the KTM factory in Mattighofen to ensure he was in the right place to be champion. However, the results with which he debuted in the premier class were spectacular for a rookie.

Particularly impressive were the second position in the long race in Austin or the third place in Portimao, as well as the various podiums in the Sprints (Jerez, Montmelo and Mugello). Above all, the way in which he achieved these results was striking, showing great agility and confidence in his riding style.

Since the Le Mans weekend, things have started to get worse, certainly because he is also starting to deepen his knowledge of the RC-16 in all its facets, but no one doubts the bright future that awaits him. Thus, in one of the latest programs of DAZN Spain dedicated to the driver from Murcia entitled “DECODED: Pedro Acosta”, several important figures of the championship have analyzed him.

One of these is Jorge Lorenzo, who sees in him several characteristics that have made great historical figures of MotoGP, such as Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez or Casey Stoner. Practically, a perfect mix.

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“What makes him different from the others is his preparation, the thousands of hours he has spent on the bike since he was little, and on big bikes,” explains Lorenzo. “At his age, the others have half or even three times less than his hours of training and preparation. I would only give him one piece of advice: be careful with falls, a serious injury could end a career. He has some of Stoner and Valentino, the charisma. He also has something of Marc, the ambition and belief in himself.”

Also appearing on the program is Dani Pedrosa, who shares the brand with him as a tester. The Catalan emphasizes how important he is for KTM and notes his adaptation process: “Every time he changed categories, he recognized that he felt more comfortable. He is used to working on very small tracks with big bikes. Everyone at the factory is enthusiastic about his performance, it is something that KTM needed. Next year, with more experience, he will reach another level. During the pre-season, the advice I gave him was to be careful with the tires, this bike can sometimes surprise you and can end up in hospital”.

Alex Crivillé, the first Spanish rider to win the premier class in 1999, also spoke. The Catalan noted how his riding style is already changing: “He already makes a bit more of a layback entry into the curve, going straighter to look for the apex. When cornering, he pulls his body back a lot and looks far away. This helps a lot to find the point you want, it’s fundamental,” he explained.