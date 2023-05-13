We can no longer speak of KTM and Brad Binder as a surprise. At Le Mans the South African driver conquered his third consecutive podium finish with second place in the Sprint and in this way he also took the place of honor in the world standings, 23 points behind Pecco Bagnaia, who followed him today in third position.

Once again the former Moto3 world champion unleashed an incredible start from the tenth spot of the starting grid, but also a beautiful double overtaking against Bagnaia and a certain Marc Marquez to take second place. And he managed all of this despite the fact that the set-up of his RC16 wasn’t exactly optimal according to him, proving that it is now an extremely competitive bike on any type of track.

“I got off to a great start, my KTM starts very well and it’s an advantage that we keep in our pockets, but then it was also a great race. I had some problems this morning, but somehow we managed to solve them in part, even if I suffered a lot when I went on the accelerator. But I think I know what we have to do to improve, so I can’t wait to give everything in tomorrow’s race as well”, Binder told the Sky Sport MotoGP microphones.

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The bearer of the Austrian manufacturer then returned to the problems that tormented him today, perhaps even trying to scare the competition, as he went on to say that he expects an even more performing KTM in the next round at Mugello.

“Today I was missing a little bit in terms of grip entering corners and also when I was on the gas. In any case, it was a fun race and I am convinced that tomorrow we will be able to find a little more grip, so I expect to be at least in in line with the performance of the Sprint”.

“I think Mugello could be even better for us, because our bike corners well and the longer corners seem to be quite suitable for the RC16. For now, I’m very happy with how everything is going, so I want to continue riding the wave and score as many points as possible,” he added.

As for the long race, he doesn’t seem to have big doubts about the tyres: “For me the choice is quite clear, I’ll keep the soft at the rear at 100%, but we need to do a little bit on the bike setting to try to find a little more grip at the rear. If we can do it, it will be easier to manage the race. But I think we have the margin to do it and we can do a good job.”

