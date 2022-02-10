For the first time since its return to MotoGP in 2015, Aprilia will compete as a factory team, leaving behind seven seasons in which it did so as a private team associated with the structure of the unforgettable Fausto Gresini.

Despite this evolution and the fact that this will be the eighth season of the Casa di Noale in the premier class, the Italian team continues to have the concessions, the system with which the organization has tried, and has managed, to bring together all the brands present on the grid, so the first goal in 2022 can only be to lose that advantage, since it would mean having reached a high level of competitiveness.

The Italian squad will have a pair of Spanish riders this year, Aleix Espargaro, who is in his sixth season with the team, which he joined in 2017 from Suzuki, and Maverick Viñales, who after dissolving his contract with Yamaha last year summer, he made his RS-GP debut at the Aragon Grand Prix, racing the last five rounds of the season with his new team.

The RS-GP 2022 presents important innovations on which the Italian manufacturer has been able to work outside the freezing rule of the engine linked to the pandemic that was introduced in 2020, but with aerodynamic solutions and systems for lowering the suspension in motion that bring it almost on par with the Ducati, the most advanced bike from this point of view.

Read also:

In 2021 Aprilia completed one of its best seasons since its return to the premier class, also achieving its first podium in MotoGP, a third place in the British Grand Prix at the hands of Aleix.

For now in the tests we have seen it in action with black fairings, so in today’s presentation, which will start at 11 o’clock, there is also the curiosity to discover the official livery that the RS-GP will show off when the World Championship takes the away on March 6 in Qatar.