MotoGP, the starting grid
The starting grid of the MotoGP
First row: 1. Martin, 2. Miller, 3. Bagnaia
Second row: 4. Zarco, 5. Bastianini, 6. Quartararo
Third row: 7. Rins, 8. Mir, 9. M. Marquez
Fourth row: 10. Nakagami, 11. Marini, 12. P. Espargaro
Fifth row: 13. A. Espargaro, 14. Vinales, 15. Dovizioso
Sixth row: 16. Bezzecchi, 17. B. Binder, 18. Di Giannantonio
Seventh row: 19. Morbidelli, 20. Oliveira, 21. Fernandez
Eighth row: 22. Gardner, 23. A. Marquez, 24. D. Binder
