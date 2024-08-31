The starting grid of the Sprint

1st Row: Marc Marquez (Ducati Gresini), Pedro Acosta (KTM GasGas), Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)

2nd Row: Martin (Ducati Pramac), Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini), Franco Morbidelli (Ducati Pramac)

3rd Row: Brad Binder (KTM), Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia Trackhouse), Raul Fernandez (Aprilia Trackhouse)

4th Row: Johann Zarco (LCR Honda), Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia), Maverick Vinales (Aprilia)

5th Row: Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46), Enea Bastianini (Ducati), Jack Miller (KTM)

6th Row: Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati VR46), Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), Takaaki Nakagami (Honda LCR)

7th Row: Augusto Fernandez (KTM GasGas), Luca Marini (Honda), Alex Rins (Yamaha)

8th Row: Joan Mir (Honda).

The top 10 of the world

1. Bagnaia 275

2.Martin 270

3. Bastianini 214

4. Marc Marquez 192

5. Viñales 139

6. Binder 128

7. Acosta 125

8. Espargaro 113

9. By Giannantonio 104

10. Alex Marquez 98.

Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it MotoGP fans and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to live coverage of the Sprint of the Aragon Grand Prixtwelfth round of the 2024 world championship.

The rules of the Sprint remain unchanged: the starting grid is established by the Qualifying, the scoring system remains identical and therefore 12 points for the first, 9 for the second, 7 for the third, 6 for the fourth, 5 for the fifth, 4 for the sixth, 3 for the seventh, 2 for the eighth, 1 for the ninth,

The Sprint will leave at 3:00 pm and will have a race distance of 11 laps.

