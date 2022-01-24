Italy is a bit like the epicent of MotoGP in this opening phase of the 2022 season. If Faenza was the scene of the presentation of Gresini Racing, today Verona will be the setting for that of the WithU Yamaha RNF.

The appointment is for 5 pm (the time originally set was 4 pm, but then the event was postponed for an hour due to technical problems), when Andrea Dovizioso and Darryn Binder will remove the veils from the M1s of the renewed team Razlan Razali, who changes his name and colors after the fruitful experience linked to the Petronas brand, but does not give up his ambitions.

The rider from Forlì will in fact have a factory version bike, therefore identical to those of the two official riders of the Iwata manufacturer, Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli. Newcomer Binder, who makes the direct leap from Moto3, will instead have to settle for a 2021 bike.

While waiting to see them on the track next week in Sepang, with the South African who will also be able to take advantage of the test days reserved for rookies and testers, we discover in the meantime the two M1s branded WithU. To follow the event live, all you have to do is click on the play button.