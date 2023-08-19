



Round 12/14 – Three laps to go, Bagnaia has a two-second lead over Binder.

Round 11/14 – Vinales’ comeback is furious, he’s already eighth.

Round 10/14 – No action will be taken on Martin for what happened on the occasion of the contact with Marini.

Round 9/14 – Fabio Quartararo is punished with a long lap penalty for having ‘knocked out’ Lorenzo Savadori in Turn 4 in his comeback attempt.

1. Bagnaia

2. Binder

3. Martin

4. Alex Marquez

5. Miller

6. Pol Espargarò

7. Aleix Espargarò

8. Morbidelli

9. Marc Marquez

10. Vinales

Round 7/14 – A race to forget for the VR46 team which has both riders out through no fault of their own. Alex Marquez also passed Jack Miller in Turn 1.

Round 7/14 – Martin, after unleashing chaos in Turn-1, also attacked Marini in Turn-2 who crashed after contact with the Spaniard.

Round 6/14 – Marini and Martin passed Miller, who is now fifth ahead of Alex Marquez.

Round 6/14 – Bagnaia is gradually stretching out on Binder, Miller acts as a ‘stopper’ for Marini and Martin.

Round 5/14 – The pace is frantic, 29″5.

Round 4/14 – The Bagnaia-Binder duo has a one second lead over Miller and Marini.

Round 3/14 – Fall for Takaaki Nakagami.

Round 3/14 – The strike at the start will be analyzed by the marshals at the end of the race. Inside, Martin started a domino effect involving six riders.

Round 2/14 – This is the top 10: Bagnaia, Binder, Miller, Marini, Alex Marquez, Martin, Pol Espargarò, Aleix Espargarò, Marc Marquez and Morbidelli. Ko in Turn-1 Bezzecchi, Oliveira and Zarco, also out of contention Vinales, Quartararo and Bastianini.

Turn 1/14 – Bagnaia leads in front of the KTMs, a terrible start for Vinales who gets involved in a contact in Turn 1 where Marco Bezzecchi also crashed.

Parties

15.01 – The line-up is reassembled at the start, the start of the Sprint is coming soon.

15.00 – The drivers leave the starting grid to carry out the sighting lap.

14.55 – Hard on the front and medium on the rear will be the choice of most of the riders in terms of tyres.

14.50 – The race distance will be 14 laps. A minute’s silence is being observed in honor of Roberto Colaninno, who passed away this morning.

14.45 – The drivers leave the pits to reach the starting grid.

14.40 – Clear skies on the Red Bull Ring.

14.30 – Let’s start our chronicle starting from the starting grid. The front row sees Francesco Bagnaia ahead of the fastest riders in FP2 on race pace, namely Maverick Vinales and Brad Binder.

Ducati, Aprilia and KTM in the front row

Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to written direct from the Sprint of the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Francesco Bagnaia took pole position in Qualifying, then Maverick Vinales, with an Aprilia shaken by the mourning linked to the death of Roberto Colaninno. Massimo Rivola, emotionally tried by the loss of Colaninno, underlined that the only thing they can do to honor those who believed so much in the MotoGP project is to win. Brad Binder completes the front row, fresh from his renewal with KTM until 2026 and eager to win the home race for the Mattighofen brand.