It's a special day for Honda. For the first time after 11 seasons there is no Marc Marquez on the day of the presentation of the official MotoGP team. The paths of the Japanese manufacturer and the eight-time world champion have separated after four troubled years between injuries and disappointing performances of the RC213V and therefore there is the desire to move on.

Luca Marini has arrived in place of the driver from Cervera, who will play his big chance by trying to bring HRC back to the glories of the past. A task that he will share with former world champion Joan Mir, who in turn must make up for a first year with the Japanese brand that saw him finish his races more times on the ground than at the checkered flag.

The RC213V has changed a lot compared to last year and we already had the opportunity to see it in the Sepang tests, with many new features from an aerodynamic point of view, but not only that (there is talk of a “weight loss” of around 8 kg). Today in Madrid, at the headquarters of the main sponsor Repsol, we should witness another great break with the recent past, however, because the colors should return to those of the HRC, with the Spanish oil brand that will remain on the hull, but with less relevance.

