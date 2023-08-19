



10.25 – The drivers returned to the pits after this first run, Enea Bastianini is still on track who is only 17th.

10.24 – Along Bezzecchi in Curva-4.

10.23 – This is the top 10:

1. Binder

2. Bezzecchi

3. Vinales

4. Aleix Espargarò

5. Bagnaia

6. Alex Marquez

7. Quartararo

8. Oliveira

9. Marines

10. Martin

10.22 – Jorge Martin is ‘only’ tenth.

10.21 – Lowers the Brad Binder limit to 1’29″813.

10.20 – Fourth fastest time for Aleix Espargarò, two Aprilias in the top 4 positions.

10.19 – The ‘fight’ between Vinales and Bagnaia continues, the Aprilia rider passed the Ducati rider again.

10.18 – Bezzecchi first and Binder then adjusted the best time now in the hands of the KTM rider to 1’29″854.

10.17 – Quartararo also moves to third position with the hard-soft combination, Marc Marquez too, like Binder, has the medium at the rear.

10.16 – Vinales takes the lead and then does race ‘practice’ with Bagnaia, but both end up long in Turn-3.

10.15 – Most of the riders are trying the combination of hard front and soft rear, Brad Binder instead has the medium rear.

10.13 – Bezzecchi, Vinales, Martin and Bagnaia the first four after the first laps.

10.10 – Green light at the end of the pit lane, FP2 of the Austrian Grand Prix started.

10.05 – Very important news regarding the rider market: Brad Binder has renewed with KTM until 2026.

10.00 – We begin our report with the words of Marc Marquez who today will have to gain access to Q2 by going through Q1, a session with many big guns – Enea Bastianini, Jack Miller and Luca Marini above all – who will try to snatch one of the two ‘ pass’ for Q2.

FP2 and then Q1 and Q2

Hello dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to the MotoGP Saturday morning broadcast which from this year includes FP2 (second free practice session) followed by Q1 and Q2, sessions which will define the starting grid for the Sprint and the Austrian Grand Prix. We recall the list of riders who have already obtained access to Q2 at the end of yesterday’s qualifying: Marco Bezzecchi, Maverick Vinales, Francesco Bagnaia, Brad Binder, Johann Zarco, Jorge Martin, Aleix Espargarò, Alex Marquez, Fabio Quartararo and Miguel Oliveira are already certain to start in the first four rows of the Sprint and the Austrian Grand Prix.