



The starting grid of the Buriram Sprint

1st Row: Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac), Marini (Ducati VR46), Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia)

2nd Row: Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46), Binder (KTM), Bagnaia (Ducati)

3rd Row: Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini), Marc Marquez (Honda), Vinales (Aprilia)

4th Row: Quartararo (Yamaha), Zarco (Ducati Prima Pramac), Augusto Fernandez (KTM GasGas)

5th Row: Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini), Raul Fernandez (Aprilia RNF), Miller (KTM)

6th Row: Nakagami (Honda LCR), Pol Espargarò (KTM GasGas), Morbidelli (Yamaha)

7th Row: Mir (Honda), Oliveira (Aprilia RNF), Bastianini (Ducati).

The top 10 in the world rankings

1. Bagnaia (Ducati) 366

2. Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) 339

3. Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) 293

4. Binder (KTM) 224

5. Zarco (Ducati Prima Pramac) 187

6. Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia) 185

7. Vinales (Aprilia) 170

8. Marini (Ducati VR46) 148

9. Miller (KTM) 144

10. Quartararo (Yamaha) 134.

MotoGP in Thailand: it’s time for Sprint

Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and enjoy reading the textual chronicle of the Sprint of the Thai Grand Prix of the MotoGP class. The main innovation of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship is the introduction of the Sprint on Saturday afternoon: it is a fast race that will last half as many laps – rounded down if odd – compared to the traditional Sunday race. In Buriram the drivers will be asked to complete 13 laps, for which they will have 12 liters of fuel available. The score will also be reduced proportionally: 12 points for first, 9 for second, 7 for third, 6 for fourth, 5 for fifth, 4 for sixth, 3 for seventh, 2 for eighth, 1 for the ninth. The points will be added to the general ranking. The starting grid for the Sprint was determined by the qualifying sessions held this morning, and will be identical to that of the race traditionally scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

We will leave at 10:00 am Italian time.