



5.30pm – First update of the late afternoon dedicated to what happened in Q1 between Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia) and Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha), with the Spaniard slapping the Italian’s helmet. The experienced Catalan centaur was penalized by 6 positions on the starting grid on Sunday and fined 10 thousand euros.

Penalties for the GP also for Iker Lecuona (Honda LCR), guilty of having obstructed Enea Bastianini (Ducati), also in Q1: three positions penalty for the Iberian.

The starting grid

1st Row: Marini (Ducati VR46), Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini), Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini)

2nd Row: Bagnaia (Ducati), Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac), Zarco (Ducati Prima Pramac)

3rd Row: Marc Marquez (Honda), Vinales (Aprilia), Raul Fernandez (Aprilia RNF)

4th Row: Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia), Binder (KTM), Augusto Fernandez (KTM GasGas)

5th Row: Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46), Quartararo (Yamaha), Bastianini (Ducati)

6th Row: Miller (KTM), Oliveira (Aprilia RNF), Morbidelli (Yamaha)

7th Row: Pol Espargarò (KTM GasGas), Mir (Honda), Lecuona (Honda LCR)

8th Row: Nakagami (Honda LCR).

The top 10 in the world rankings

1. Bagnaia (Ducati) 412

2. Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) 398

3. Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) 323

4. Binder (KTM) 254

5. Zarco (Ducati Prima Pramac) 200

6. Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia) 198

7. Vinales (Aprilia) 175

8. Marini (Ducati VR46) 171

9. Miller (KTM) 156

10. Quartararo (Yamaha) 156.

MotoGP in Qatar: it’s time for Sprint

Good evening dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and enjoy reading the textual chronicle of Sprint of the Qatar Grand Prix of the MotoGP class. The main innovation of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship is the introduction of the Sprint on Saturday afternoon: it is a fast race that will last half as many laps – rounded down if odd – compared to the traditional Sunday race. In Lusail the pilots will be asked to complete 11 laps, for which they will have 12 liters of fuel available. The score will also be reduced proportionally: 12 points for first, 9 for second, 7 for third, 6 for fourth, 5 for fifth, 4 for sixth, 3 for seventh, 2 for eighth, 1 for the ninth. The points will be added to the general ranking. The starting grid for the Sprint was determined by the qualifying sessions held this afternoon, and will be identical to that of the race traditionally scheduled for Sunday.

The Sprint will start at 6pm.