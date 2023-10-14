



The Sprint starting grid

1st Row: Marini (Ducati VR46), Vinales (Aprilia), Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia)

2nd Row: Quartararo (Yamaha), Binder (KTM), Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac)

3rd Row: Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini), Marquez (Honda), Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46)

4th Row: Miller (KTM), Bastianini (Ducati), Oliveira (Aprilia)

5th Row: Bagnaia (Ducati), Zarco (Ducati Prima Pramac), Morbidelli (Yamaha)

6th Row: Pol Espargarò (KTM GasGas), Raul Fernandez (Aprilia RNF), Augusto Fernandez (KTM GasGas)

7th Row: Mir (Honda), Nakagami (Honda LCR), Rins (Honda LCR).

The only absentee was Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini), who raised the white flag at the end of FP1 due to pain in his previously fractured ribs.

The top 10 in the world rankings

1. Bagnaia (Ducati) 319

2. Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) 316

3. Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) 265

4. Binder (KTM) 201

5. Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia) 171

6. Zarco (Ducati Prima Pramac) 162

7. Vinales (Aprilia) 139

8. Marini (Ducati VR46) 135

9. Miller (KTM) 125

10. Quartararo (Yamaha) 111.

MotoGP in Indonesia: it’s time for Sprint

Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and enjoy reading the textual chronicle of the Sprint of the Indonesian Grand Prix of the MotoGP class. The main innovation of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship is the introduction of the Sprint on Saturday afternoons, announced in August 2022. It is a fast race that will last half as many laps – rounded down if odd – compared to the traditional Sunday race. In Mandalika the drivers will be asked to complete 13 laps, for which they will have a quantity of fuel equal to 12 liters available. The score will also be reduced proportionally: 12 points for first, 9 for second, 7 for third, 6 for fourth, 5 for fifth, 4 for sixth, 3 for seventh, 2 for eighth, 1 for the ninth. The points will be added to the general ranking. The starting grid for the Sprint was determined by the qualifying sessions held this morning, and will be identical to that of the race traditionally scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

We will leave at 09:00 Italian time.