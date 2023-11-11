



07.45 – First update, as usual, dedicated to weather conditions. More and more clouds are gathering in the Sepang sky, bringing with them a nice wind.

The starting grid

1st Row: Bagnaia (Ducati), Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac), Bastianini (Ducati)

2nd Row: Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini), Marini (Ducati VR46), Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46)

3rd Row: Binder (KTM), Quartararo (Yamaha), Vinales (Aprilia)

4th Row: Miller (KTM), Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini), Zarco (Ducati Prima Pramac)

5th Row: Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia), Augusto Fernandez (KTM GasGas), Morbidelli (Yamaha)

6th Row: Mir (Honda), Pol Espargarò (KTM GasGas), Raul Fernandez (Aprilia RNF)

7th Row: Oliveira (Aprilia RNF), Marc Marquez (Honda), Nakagami (Honda LCR)

8th Row: Bautista (Ducati), Lecuona (Honda LCR).

The top 10 in the world rankings

1. Bagnaia (Ducati) 389

2. Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) 376

3. Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) 310

4. Binder (KTM) 249

5. Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia) 198

6. Zarco (Ducati Prima Pramac) 194

7. Vinales (Aprilia) 170

8. Marini (Ducati VR46) 164

9. Quartararo (Yamaha) 145

10. Miller (KTM) 144.

MotoGP in Malaysia: it’s time for Sprint

Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and enjoy reading the textual chronicle of Sprint of the Malaysian Grand Prix of the MotoGP class. The main innovation of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship is the introduction of the Sprint on Saturday afternoon: it is a fast race that will last half as many laps – rounded down if odd – compared to the traditional Sunday race. In Sepang the drivers will be asked to complete 10 laps, for which they will have 12 liters of fuel available. The score will also be reduced proportionally: 12 points for first, 9 for second, 7 for third, 6 for fourth, 5 for fifth, 4 for sixth, 3 for seventh, 2 for eighth, 1 for the ninth. The points will be added to the general ranking. The starting grid for the Sprint was determined by the qualifying sessions held this morning, and will be identical to that of the race traditionally scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

We will leave at 08:00 Italian time.